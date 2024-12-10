Stalin Challenges Calls for Joint Parliamentary Probe on Adani Allegations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin firmly denied allegations linking him to industrialist Gautam Adani as presented by the BJP and its ally, the PMK. During a recent Assembly session, Stalin challenged opposition leaders to initiate a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) inquiry into the allegations surrounding Adani's company.

Addressing PMK leader G. K. Mani, Stalin reiterated that he had never met Adani, dismissing claims of any existing ties. He asked if the opposition was willing to engage in a thorough investigation through a JPC probe and bring the discussion to Parliament.

The call comes amidst heightened demands from the Congress and other parties for a JPC probe after Adani and officials were indicted in a US court over bribery charges. Despite initial resistance, PMK legislators pressed for clarification, which Stalin provided, leading to a PMK walkout due to dissatisfaction with his response.

(With inputs from agencies.)