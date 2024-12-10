Left Menu

Stalin Challenges Calls for Joint Parliamentary Probe on Adani Allegations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin denies any connection with industrialist Gautam Adani amidst BJP and PMK's claims. Stalin challenges the opposition for a joint parliamentary committee probe into Adani-related bribery allegations, urging readiness for the inquiry and discussion in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:50 IST
M. K. Stalin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin firmly denied allegations linking him to industrialist Gautam Adani as presented by the BJP and its ally, the PMK. During a recent Assembly session, Stalin challenged opposition leaders to initiate a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) inquiry into the allegations surrounding Adani's company.

Addressing PMK leader G. K. Mani, Stalin reiterated that he had never met Adani, dismissing claims of any existing ties. He asked if the opposition was willing to engage in a thorough investigation through a JPC probe and bring the discussion to Parliament.

The call comes amidst heightened demands from the Congress and other parties for a JPC probe after Adani and officials were indicted in a US court over bribery charges. Despite initial resistance, PMK legislators pressed for clarification, which Stalin provided, leading to a PMK walkout due to dissatisfaction with his response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

