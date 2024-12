Britain and Cyprus Unite Against Illicit Russian Cash Flow

The United Kingdom and Cyprus have committed to tackling illegal Russian financial activities during a visit by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, an endorsement of Cyprus' pro-Western stance post-Russia's Ukraine invasion.

A former British colony, Cyprus has made efforts to transition away from its image as a sanctuary for Russian enterprises, aligning itself with Western policies amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Middle Eastern unrest. The UK is aiding Cyprus in forming a sanctions implementation unit and plans to initiate educational programs for law enforcement by next year, according to Downing Street.

In a statement, Starmer declared that the UK and Cyprus are working to halt illicit funds moving through Europe, undermining Russian President Vladimir Putin's war efforts. The visit marks the first by a British prime minister to Cyprus since Edward Heath in 1971, highlighting Britain's longstanding ties and role as a guarantor of Cypriot independence.

