Strengthening Alliances Amid Rising Tensions: US and Japan Collaborate

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's meeting with Japanese officials reaffirms the Japan-US alliance amidst rising threats from China and North Korea. Concerns over Osprey aircraft safety lead to grounding by both nations, and discussions emphasize regional security and cooperation, with particular focus on maintaining freedom in the Indo-Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:24 IST
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met with top officials in Japan to solidify their alliance amid escalating threats from China and North Korea.

The talks happened as both nations downgraded the dangerous Osprey military aircraft, following safety issues and a near-crash in New Mexico.

Recognizing the shifting geopolitical landscape, Austin stressed the importance of alliances, particularly amid global political changes and the Indo-Pacific's evolving dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

