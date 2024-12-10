Harmeet K Dhillon: A Champion for Civil Rights in the DOJ

US President-elect Donald Trump recently announced the nomination of Harmeet K Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice. The announcement was made on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social.

Dhillon, an Indian-American and a practicing Sikh, has an impressive legal background. She graduated from Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia Law School and has served as a clerk at the US Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. She has gained recognition for her staunch defense of civil liberties, tackling issues such as tech censorship and religious freedoms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a rich history in election law, Dhillon stands firm on the importance of counting only legal votes. She expresses honor and excitement at her nomination, envisioning a role where she can vigorously defend constitutional rights and enforce civil rights laws. Her personal journey from Chandigarh to becoming a pioneering figure at the GOP Convention marks an inspiring narrative of dedication and service.

