High-Octane Capture: Neeraj Bawana Gang Members Nabbed in Delhi

The Delhi Police announced a significant development on Monday with the arrest of two notorious members of the Neeraj Bawana gang. The suspects, identified as Rahul alias Nakta and Kamaljeet, were apprehended after a dramatic shootout near Karnal Bypass, a high-intensity operation that resulted in no injuries.

The operation unfolded when law enforcement, acting on a reliable tip-off, orchestrated a strategic trap near Khatu Shyam temple. An unmarked grey Hyundai i20 triggered suspicions, leading to a vehicle pursuit and eventual clash after it crashed into a barricade.

Amid gunfire, both suspects were subdued—Rahul after a warning shot in the air and Kamaljeet after additional warnings. Recovered items included semi-automatic pistols, ammunition, and a police uniform, shedding light on their criminal endeavors. The duo stands accused of multiple robbery incidents across Delhi and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)