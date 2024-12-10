Left Menu

High-Octane Capture: Neeraj Bawana Gang Members Nabbed in Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested two members of the Neeraj Bawana gang, Rahul alias Nakta and Kamaljeet, after a shootout in outer north Delhi. They were involved in multiple robberies and caught with weapons and disguises. The shootout ended without injuries, and the suspects confessed to various crimes.

The Delhi Police announced a significant development on Monday with the arrest of two notorious members of the Neeraj Bawana gang. The suspects, identified as Rahul alias Nakta and Kamaljeet, were apprehended after a dramatic shootout near Karnal Bypass, a high-intensity operation that resulted in no injuries.

The operation unfolded when law enforcement, acting on a reliable tip-off, orchestrated a strategic trap near Khatu Shyam temple. An unmarked grey Hyundai i20 triggered suspicions, leading to a vehicle pursuit and eventual clash after it crashed into a barricade.

Amid gunfire, both suspects were subdued—Rahul after a warning shot in the air and Kamaljeet after additional warnings. Recovered items included semi-automatic pistols, ammunition, and a police uniform, shedding light on their criminal endeavors. The duo stands accused of multiple robbery incidents across Delhi and Rajasthan.

