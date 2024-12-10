Left Menu

Thane's Crackdown on Weight and Measure Violations: A Year in Review

Over 400 cases were filed against businesses in Thane district for violating the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, from January to November, resulting in Rs 58.32 lakh in fines. Violations included failure to verify and stamp weights and measures, selling goods in incorrect quantities, and using uncertified equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:10 IST
The Thane Legal Metrology Department has intensified its crackdown on businesses for violations of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, resulting in over 400 cases and Rs 58.32 lakh in fines from January to November.

Officials reported that industrial establishments, traders, and shopkeepers were found infringing various provisions of the Act, which mandates the verification of weights and measures and requires proper declarations on packaged goods to ensure fair trade practices.

R F Rathod, Deputy Controller of the department, detailed that fines, ranging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 25,000, were imposed for offenses such as using uncertified weights, misstamping measures, and manipulating product quantities and prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

