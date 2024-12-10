Left Menu

Court Sentences Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Operative for Terror Conspiracy

An NIA special court convicted Kamruz Zaman, a member of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, to multiple rigorous and life imprisonments for planning terror attacks on Hindu temples. The verdict followed investigations that connected Zaman with a conspiracy to wage war against the government and raise funds for terror acts.

Lucknow | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An NIA special court in Lucknow has sentenced Kamruz Zaman, an operative of the banned terrorist group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), to rigorous imprisonment and life terms for attempting to attack Hindu temples and engaging in other terror activities.

Hailing from Hojai in Assam, Zaman was convicted based on evidence that he plotted terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh and beyond. He was charged among others, including absconding accused Osama Bin Javed, who was killed in a 2019 encounter.

The investigation revealed Zaman's involvement in a conspiracy to wage war against the Indian government and raising funds for HuM. He, along with co-conspirators, was also trained to set up terror bases across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

