Left Menu

ED Seizes Rs 21 Crore Assets in Chhattisgarh DMF Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 21 crore belonging to Chhattisgarh officials and others in connection with a money laundering investigation. The probe centers on alleged irregularities in the District Mineral Fund (DMF) involving significant commissions paid to corrupt public officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:04 IST
ED Seizes Rs 21 Crore Assets in Chhattisgarh DMF Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made significant strides in its investigation into the Chhattisgarh district mineral fund (DMF) scam by attaching assets valued at more than Rs 21 crore. The properties seized include lands, residential assets, and bank deposits linked to several individuals, including IAS officer Ranu Sahu and former Assistant Commissioner Maya Varier.

This action stems from allegations of corruption and illegal commission collections related to DMF contracts. The ED's probe was initiated following the registration of three FIRs by the Chhattisgarh Police, pointing to government funds being siphoned off by contractors conspiring with state officials and political leaders.

DMF, a fund established by miners to benefit communities affected by mining, was allegedly exploited for fraudulent gains. The probe revealed that contractors facilitated hefty illegal payments, about 25-40% of contract values, to public officials in exchange for securing contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024