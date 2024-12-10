ED Seizes Rs 21 Crore Assets in Chhattisgarh DMF Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made significant strides in its investigation into the Chhattisgarh district mineral fund (DMF) scam by attaching assets valued at more than Rs 21 crore. The properties seized include lands, residential assets, and bank deposits linked to several individuals, including IAS officer Ranu Sahu and former Assistant Commissioner Maya Varier.

This action stems from allegations of corruption and illegal commission collections related to DMF contracts. The ED's probe was initiated following the registration of three FIRs by the Chhattisgarh Police, pointing to government funds being siphoned off by contractors conspiring with state officials and political leaders.

DMF, a fund established by miners to benefit communities affected by mining, was allegedly exploited for fraudulent gains. The probe revealed that contractors facilitated hefty illegal payments, about 25-40% of contract values, to public officials in exchange for securing contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)