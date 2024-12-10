Left Menu

Europe's Real Concern: Boosting Productivity Over Tariffs

Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson highlights Europe's main worry as low productivity, not potential tariffs from the US. Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference, she emphasizes that Europe's future is not dependent on US policies but on its own efforts to improve productivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:22 IST
Europe's Real Concern: Boosting Productivity Over Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Europe's principal worry is not potential tariffs from the incoming United States administration, but rather low productivity levels, as stated by Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson on Tuesday.

"The destiny of Europe is not in the new administration's hands. We need to step up," Svantesson remarked during a panel discussion at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York.

To watch the live broadcast of the World Stage, visit the Reuters LIVE page.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024