Europe's Real Concern: Boosting Productivity Over Tariffs

Europe's principal worry is not potential tariffs from the incoming United States administration, but rather low productivity levels, as stated by Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson on Tuesday.

"The destiny of Europe is not in the new administration's hands. We need to step up," Svantesson remarked during a panel discussion at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)