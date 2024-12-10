Europe's Real Concern: Boosting Productivity Over Tariffs
Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson highlights Europe's main worry as low productivity, not potential tariffs from the US. Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference, she emphasizes that Europe's future is not dependent on US policies but on its own efforts to improve productivity.
"The destiny of Europe is not in the new administration's hands. We need to step up," Svantesson remarked during a panel discussion at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York.
