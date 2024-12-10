Left Menu

Supreme Court Pushes for Swift Justice and Safer Hospitals

The Supreme Court reviewed the CBI's status report on the rape and murder case of a doctor in Kolkata and anticipated trial completion in a month. The court emphasized implementing safety protocols in hospitals via a national task force. Recommendations for gender violence prevention are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:33 IST
Supreme Court Pushes for Swift Justice and Safer Hospitals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has expressed confidence that the trial concerning the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College Hospital in Kolkata will conclude within a month, following the CBI's latest status report.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar noted the trial's ongoing progress, with testimony from 43 out of 81 witnesses already recorded.

The court mandates recommendations on preventing gender-based violence and improving hospital safety be submitted to a national task force, with a report due in 12 weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024