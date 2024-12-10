Supreme Court Pushes for Swift Justice and Safer Hospitals

The Supreme Court has expressed confidence that the trial concerning the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College Hospital in Kolkata will conclude within a month, following the CBI's latest status report.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar noted the trial's ongoing progress, with testimony from 43 out of 81 witnesses already recorded.

The court mandates recommendations on preventing gender-based violence and improving hospital safety be submitted to a national task force, with a report due in 12 weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)