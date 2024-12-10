Left Menu

Israel Enforces 'Sterile Defence Zone' to Guard Its Borders

Israel has announced the creation of a 'sterile defence zone' in southern Syria to prevent terrorist threats. Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized the importance of securing Israel's borders without permanent military presence. The zone aims to block the transfer of Syrian military weapons to hostile forces.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has initiated the creation of a 'sterile defence zone' in southern Syria as part of its strategy to curb any potential terrorist threats, according to Defence Minister Israel Katz. Katz clarified that the zone would be maintained without a permanent Israeli military presence.

The announcement follows a series of military actions, including multiple airstrikes targeting Syrian military equipment to prevent their seizure by hostile forces. Defense officials emphasize that these measures are temporary and solely for defense purposes.

Despite reports of Israeli forces moving closer to Damascus, military spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani denied any substantial advancement into Syrian territory. He reiterated Israel's commitment to border security without intervening in Syria's internal conflict.

