Israel Establishes Temporary Sterile Defence Zone in Southern Syria

Israel has created a 'sterile defence zone' in southern Syria to prevent terrorist establishment without a permanent military presence. The zone aims to contain threats and maintain security along the Syrian border following the fall of Assad's regime, while avoiding deeper involvement in Syria's internal conflict.

Updated: 10-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has set up a 'sterile defence zone' in southern Syria, a move aimed at stopping the establishment of terrorist groups without needing a constant Israeli military presence. The initiative strengthens Israel's position along the line separating Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, according to Defence Minister Israel Katz.

Although military actions have been carried out within this buffer zone and nearby, Israel clarified that it is not targeting Damascus or expanding significantly into Syrian territory, contrary to some local reports. Katz stated this operation is a temporary measure to ensure border security and tackle strategic threats.

In the wake of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's departure, Israeli forces entered the demilitarised zone, capturing a strategic post overlooking Damascus. While Israel sees Assad's fall as removing an Iranian ally, it remains cautious of rebel factions, ready to respond to security threats arising across its borders.

