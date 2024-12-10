Himachal Pradesh's Congress: Two Years of Progress and Promise

In a statement marking two years of Congress governance in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted the progress achieved in fulfilling five guarantees within 15 months. His remarks came ahead of a state-level celebration at Luhnu Ground, Bilaspur, scheduled for Wednesday.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to the citizens for supporting the initiative 'Vayastha Parivartan' and emphasized the introduction of several welfare schemes over the past two years aimed at improving public welfare.

Looking forward, Sukhu announced plans to introduce six new schemes designed to transform lives and propel the state towards self-reliance and prosperity, underscoring the government's commitment to citizen needs.

