South Korea's Political Upheaval: The Arrest of a Former Defence Minister
A former South Korean defence minister was arrested for alleged collusion in imposing martial law, sparking nationwide protests. Martial law lasted six hours, leading to criminal investigations against President Yoon Suk Yeol and associates. This is the first travel ban for a sitting president in South Korea's history.
The political landscape in South Korea has dramatically shifted as the former Defence Minister, Kim Yong Hyun, was formally arrested on charges of rebellion and abuse of power. The arrest is connected to a six-hour imposition of martial law last week that has provoked significant public unrest.
This recent implementation of martial law, the nation's first in over four decades, has sparked nationwide protests. Authorities are investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol and his associates amid allegations of rebellion. The Justice Ministry has issued travel bans, marking an unprecedented move for a sitting South Korean president.
Kim was accused of recommending martial law and deploying troops to block legislative voting on the matter. Despite these attempts, lawmakers successfully overturned the decree, leading to its suspension. Prosecutors now have up to 20 days to decide on formal charges against Kim, with potential penalties including the maximum death sentence.
