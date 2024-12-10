Left Menu

South Korea's Political Upheaval: The Arrest of a Former Defence Minister

A former South Korean defence minister was arrested for alleged collusion in imposing martial law, sparking nationwide protests. Martial law lasted six hours, leading to criminal investigations against President Yoon Suk Yeol and associates. This is the first travel ban for a sitting president in South Korea's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:11 IST
South Korea's Political Upheaval: The Arrest of a Former Defence Minister
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The political landscape in South Korea has dramatically shifted as the former Defence Minister, Kim Yong Hyun, was formally arrested on charges of rebellion and abuse of power. The arrest is connected to a six-hour imposition of martial law last week that has provoked significant public unrest.

This recent implementation of martial law, the nation's first in over four decades, has sparked nationwide protests. Authorities are investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol and his associates amid allegations of rebellion. The Justice Ministry has issued travel bans, marking an unprecedented move for a sitting South Korean president.

Kim was accused of recommending martial law and deploying troops to block legislative voting on the matter. Despite these attempts, lawmakers successfully overturned the decree, leading to its suspension. Prosecutors now have up to 20 days to decide on formal charges against Kim, with potential penalties including the maximum death sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024