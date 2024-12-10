Amit Shah Reviews Implementation of New Criminal Laws in Haryana, Sets March 2025 Deadline for Full Adoption

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, chaired a review meeting on the implementation of the three new criminal laws in Haryana, alongside Haryana Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini. The meeting, held in New Delhi, brought together senior officials, including the Union Home Secretary, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Haryana, Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana. Also present were heads of the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Haryana State Government. Key Focus Areas of the Meeting

Implementation of New Criminal Laws: The Home Minister emphasized that the new criminal laws, introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aim to uphold civil rights and promote 'ease of justice.' He directed Haryana to ensure full implementation of the laws by March 31, 2025.

Use of Technology: Shri Shah stressed the integration of modern technology in policing and judicial processes, recommending:

Deployment of more than one forensic mobile van in every district.

Appointment of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) to monitor Zero FIRs, ensuring their translation into regional languages.

Sensitization of police personnel to prioritize timely justice.

Accountability and Timely Investigation: The Home Minister urged the DGP of Haryana to ensure that all Superintendents of Police adhere to prescribed timelines for case investigations. He suggested bi-weekly reviews by the Chief Secretary and DGP and fortnightly progress assessments by the Chief Minister.

Haryana's Progress and Challenges

The meeting provided a platform to evaluate the status of new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in the state. Haryana was acknowledged for its efforts in implementing Zero FIRs and technological interventions in crime detection and case management.

Proposed Enhancements

To strengthen law enforcement and judicial processes, the following measures were proposed:

Expanding Forensic Capabilities: Introducing advanced forensics laboratories and mobile units in every district.

Skill Development: Training police and judicial staff in managing digital evidence and applying modern investigative techniques.

Public Awareness Campaigns: Enhancing community awareness about Zero FIRs and their role in ensuring accessible justice.

Nationwide Implications

The new criminal laws, which aim to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and the Evidence Act, focus on delivering swift justice, reducing delays, and enhancing accountability in the justice system. Haryana's progress in adopting these laws serves as a model for other states.

Concluding Remarks

Shri Amit Shah reiterated the importance of collective efforts in ensuring justice and safeguarding civil rights. He emphasized that the successful implementation of these laws in Haryana would set the stage for national reforms, enhancing India's legal framework and justice delivery system.

This meeting highlights the Union Government's commitment to transforming India’s criminal justice system through proactive governance, technology integration, and timely execution of reforms.