Illegal Stay Crackdown: Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Mumbai

Three Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, have been arrested in Mumbai for illegally staying in the city. The individuals fled Bangladesh due to poverty and unemployment. During interrogation, they admitted their nationality. They were seeking employment in Mumbai but were caught before securing jobs.

In a significant move, Mumbai police have detained three Bangladeshi nationals for illegally residing in the city. This includes two men, Mohammed Robiul Moyazzem Hussain Alam and Mohammed Ridoy Hussain Miyan, along with a woman identified as Pinky alias Shirin Moniruzzan Monir Sheikh.

The arrests were executed by Samta Nagar and D B Marg police stations after receiving intelligence about foreign nationals living in Kandivali. Upon investigation, the individuals confessed to fleeing Bangladesh due to severe poverty and lack of employment opportunities, hoping to find work in Mumbai.

The detainees had been observed behaving suspiciously and, upon questioning, acknowledged their origins. Police seized mobile phones linking them to relatives in Bangladesh. Caught before they could obtain jobs, the individuals were subsequently presented in court and remain in custody pending further investigation.

