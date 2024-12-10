Left Menu

Fraudulent Promises: Man Arrested for Fake Overseas Job Offers

Rehan Ullah was arrested for deceiving people by falsely promising overseas travel. Police confiscated from him a pistol, a cartridge, two mobile phones, 24 passports, cash, and a car with a fake police tag. The arrest took place in Karari, his home area.

Updated: 10-12-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:55 IST
  • India

A man has been apprehended by police for allegedly deceiving individuals with false promises of sending them abroad, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The suspect, Rehan Ullah, residing in Aminpur Sabro village in the Karari area, was detained near his residence, according to Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, the Superintendent of Police.

Among the items seized were a pistol, a cartridge, two mobile phones, 24 passports, Rs 6,800 in cash, and a car marked with a fake police tag, Srivastava added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

