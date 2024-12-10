Left Menu

Tensions on the Lebanon-Syria Border: Warning Shots Fired

The Lebanese army reported firing warning shots when gunmen crossed the Syria-Lebanon border, approached a border post, and fired shots in the air. The warning shots effectively forced the gunmen to retreat back into Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:32 IST
The Lebanese army announced on Tuesday that it had responded with warning shots after gunmen crossed the border from Syria into Lebanon.

According to the military, the incident began when armed men approached an army border post and discharged shots into the air.

The Lebanese forces fired warning shots, prompting the gunmen to return to Syrian territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

