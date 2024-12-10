Tensions on the Lebanon-Syria Border: Warning Shots Fired
The Lebanese army announced on Tuesday that it had responded with warning shots after gunmen crossed the border from Syria into Lebanon.
According to the military, the incident began when armed men approached an army border post and discharged shots into the air.
The Lebanese forces fired warning shots, prompting the gunmen to return to Syrian territory.
