Protester Charged for Flag Burning Amid Anti-Netanyahu Demonstrations

Michael Snow Jr., from Durham, North Carolina, faces charges for burning an American flag during protests in Washington, D.C., against Israeli PM Netanyahu's Congress address. Amid calls to end the Gaza war, demonstrators caused significant damage, leading to federal charges for Snow and costly clean-up efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 00:25 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal authorities have filed charges against a North Carolina man for burning an American flag during protests outside Union Station in Washington, D.C.

Michael Snow Jr., 24, is accused of destruction of federal property after allegedly igniting the flag during demonstrations against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's July address to Congress.

The event, which involved significant vandalism, resulted in cleanup costs exceeding $11,000, as protesters displayed Palestinian flags and defaced public monuments.

