Protester Charged for Flag Burning Amid Anti-Netanyahu Demonstrations

Federal authorities have filed charges against a North Carolina man for burning an American flag during protests outside Union Station in Washington, D.C.

Michael Snow Jr., 24, is accused of destruction of federal property after allegedly igniting the flag during demonstrations against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's July address to Congress.

The event, which involved significant vandalism, resulted in cleanup costs exceeding $11,000, as protesters displayed Palestinian flags and defaced public monuments.

(With inputs from agencies.)