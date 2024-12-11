Navigating Challenges: Japan Firms Amid Trump’s China Sanction Threats

As tensions mount over the incoming Trump administration's policies, Izumi Kobayashi, a prominent director in Japan's financial landscape, urges a tempered response.

Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference, Kobayashi highlighted the significant hurdles companies would face if forced to withdraw from China, emphasizing the economic ties.

With Japan's financial institutions heavily tied to China, contingency planning has intensified, echoing past sanctions applied to Russia.

