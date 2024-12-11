Diplomatic Dialogues: Blinken's Strategic Talks on Syria

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the ongoing situation in Syria during discussions with ministers from Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Egypt, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Speaking at a regular State Department briefing, Miller highlighted that while Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is vocalizing the correct intentions, the United States remains committed to assessing the group based on its actions rather than declarations.

The dialogue underscores a strategic diplomatic effort to engage with regional key players while closely monitoring developments on the ground involving HTS and the broader political context in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)