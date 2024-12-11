Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Blinken's Strategic Talks on Syria

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in discussions regarding the Syrian situation with officials from Jordan, the UAE, Qatar, and Egypt. The talks focused on Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as the U.S. evaluates the group's deeds over words, according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 00:41 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the ongoing situation in Syria during discussions with ministers from Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Egypt, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Speaking at a regular State Department briefing, Miller highlighted that while Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is vocalizing the correct intentions, the United States remains committed to assessing the group based on its actions rather than declarations.

The dialogue underscores a strategic diplomatic effort to engage with regional key players while closely monitoring developments on the ground involving HTS and the broader political context in Syria.

