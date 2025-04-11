Congo and Rebels Engage in Crucial Peace Talks in Qatar

The conflict-plagued eastern region of Congo is at the center of renewed peace talks in Qatar, as government officials and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels convene for discussions. Officials revealed Thursday that the longstanding territorial disputes and violence have driven both parties to the negotiating table.

Since January, the conflict has intensified, notably when M23 rebels seized the city of Goma and advanced into Bukavu. This escalation has resulted in 3,000 deaths and raised concerns about a broader regional conflict. Recent efforts to facilitate peace include a meeting between the presidents of Congo and Rwanda, mediated by Qatar.

Although the talks are significant, experts caution against expecting quick results. Political analyst Christian Moleka points out that international pressure, especially on Rwanda, is crucial for a successful outcome. With 7 million people already displaced, the stakes are high for meaningful resolutions.

