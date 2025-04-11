Left Menu

Congo and Rebels Engage in Crucial Peace Talks in Qatar

Peace talks between Congo's government and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels are underway in Qatar. The decades-long conflict in eastern Congo escalated when the rebels seized strategic areas, leading to thousands of deaths and mass displacement. Successful negotiations will depend on international pressure, particularly on Rwanda, to ensure a withdrawal of rebel forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 11-04-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 00:57 IST
Congo and Rebels Engage in Crucial Peace Talks in Qatar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

The conflict-plagued eastern region of Congo is at the center of renewed peace talks in Qatar, as government officials and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels convene for discussions. Officials revealed Thursday that the longstanding territorial disputes and violence have driven both parties to the negotiating table.

Since January, the conflict has intensified, notably when M23 rebels seized the city of Goma and advanced into Bukavu. This escalation has resulted in 3,000 deaths and raised concerns about a broader regional conflict. Recent efforts to facilitate peace include a meeting between the presidents of Congo and Rwanda, mediated by Qatar.

Although the talks are significant, experts caution against expecting quick results. Political analyst Christian Moleka points out that international pressure, especially on Rwanda, is crucial for a successful outcome. With 7 million people already displaced, the stakes are high for meaningful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025