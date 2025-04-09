Left Menu

UAE-Lithuania Forum Sets Stage for Enhanced Economic Partnerships

The UAE-Lithuania Business Forum, held in Sharjah, emphasized opportunities for bilateral economic growth in sectors such as technology and green energy. Featuring key representatives from both nations, the event highlighted strategic agreements and MoUs aimed at fostering cross-border trade, investment, and mutual cooperation.

Flag of UAE . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The UAE-Lithuania Business Forum, hosted in Sharjah at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, spotlighted crucial opportunities to bolster economic ties and expand cooperation between the two nations. Key sectors of focus included technology and green energy, signifying mutual interests in sustainable development.

Prominent figures such as Abdallah Sultan Al Owais and Sigitas Gailiunas, along with other officials and business leaders, were present to emphasize the strategic vision of fostering UAE-Lithuania economic partnerships. Key strategic agreements and memorandums of understanding were reiterated, underscoring a shared commitment to economic diversification and trade expansion.

The forum featured in-depth discussions on advanced technology, renewable energy, and innovation, aiming to pave the way for enduring collaborative ventures. Sessions also highlighted the promise of robust investment prospects in sectors like technology and manufacturing, aligning with global sustainability goals and carbon emission reduction commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

