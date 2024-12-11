Left Menu

Ferguson Takes the Helm at FTC: A New Era in Antitrust Enforcement

Donald Trump has nominated Andrew Ferguson, a Federal Trade Commissioner, to lead the FTC. With a focus on consumer protection and combating Big Tech censorship, Ferguson follows in the footsteps of Lina Khan. His tenure could see a shift in antitrust enforcement, including high-profile cases against Big Tech.

Updated: 11-12-2024 06:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant leadership change at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), President-elect Donald Trump announced the nomination of Andrew Ferguson as its new chair. This decision ushers in a potential new approach to antitrust enforcement and consumer protection, particularly targeting Big Tech companies.

Ferguson, a Republican commissioner with a robust record against Big Tech censorship, aims to investigate and charge platforms suppressing conservative viewpoints with antitrust violations. This assertive stance could reshape the FTC's priorities, previously seen under outgoing Chair Lina Khan.

His leadership may pivot the FTC's strategy on ongoing high-profile cases, including those against Amazon and Meta Platforms, and address concerns about privacy issues with companies like Microsoft and OpenAI. Meanwhile, Trump has also signaled changes at the DOJ's antitrust division, heightening anticipation of a broader shift in regulatory enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

