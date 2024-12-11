Amnesty Demands Justice: Investigating Alleged Crimes Against Humanity in Congo
Amnesty International urges investigation into a former governor and army officials in Congo for possible crimes against humanity. During a 2023 protest against the UN peacekeeping mission in eastern city Goma, security forces are accused of killing at least 56 people. Amnesty points to deliberate actions by authorities.
- Country:
- Senegal
Amnesty International has called for an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity involving a former governor and military officials in Congo. The human rights watchdog highlights a violent crackdown in Goma last year, where demonstrators were protesting the UN peacekeeping mission.
According to an Amnesty report, Congo's security forces killed at least 56 individuals and injured 80 more during the protest organized by the Natural Judaic and Messianic Faith Towards the Nations. This sect, known as Wazalendo, was rallying against the MONUSCO mission in the region.
Citing deliberate actions, not blunders, Amnesty identified key officials who should face prosecution if evidence upholds the allegations. The group urges Congo's authorities to reopen the investigation to ensure justice and accountability for all involved in this tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)