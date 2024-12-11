Left Menu

South Korea in Turmoil: Presidential Crisis Escalates Amid Martial Law Investigation

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces heightened scrutiny as police raid his office amid a probe into his martial law declaration. Tensions rise with key officials arrested, the defense minister's suicide attempt, and calls for Yoon's impeachment as the nation is thrust into a constitutional crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:19 IST
In an escalating crisis, South Korean police have raided President Yoon Suk Yeol's office following his controversial martial law declaration. The political turmoil intensified as another top official attempted suicide and a criminal investigation against Yoon gains momentum.

Kim Yong-hyun, the former defense minister and close affiliate of Yoon, attempted suicide but survived, following his arrest related to the martial law imposition. He resigned, taking sole responsibility for the emergency measure.

Speculation around leadership deepens as Yoon, absent from public view, is under investigation and restricted from leaving the country. Calls for his impeachment grow as national protests mount, questioning the stability and future governance of South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

