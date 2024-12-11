Operation Avalite: Tackling Antisemitic Surge in Australia
The Australian federal police launched Operation Avalite to investigate increased antisemitic threats and violence since the Israel-Hamas conflict's escalation. Jewish leaders report unprecedented prejudice levels, mainly in Sydney and Melbourne. Several vandalism and arson cases have been linked to political motives, with suspects facing substantial prison sentences.
- Country:
- Australia
The Australian federal police have initiated Operation Avalite to address the rising wave of antisemitic threats and violence observed since the escalation of conflict between Israel and Hamas last year. Authorities are particularly concerned about incidents reported in Sydney and Melbourne, home to 85% of the nation's Jewish population.
Among notable cases is an incident on December 11 in Woollahra, an affluent Sydney suburb and a hub of Jewish life, where antisemitic graffiti was found, and a car was set ablaze. Similarly, an arson attack on December 6 at Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne has been labeled a terrorist act, with three suspects being sought by police.
These acts are part of a broader pattern of antisemitic behavior that includes vandalism against a Jewish lawmaker's office in Melbourne. Authorities continue their investigations, with suspects facing long-term imprisonment if convicted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Golf Iconoclasts: Dual Gender Open Challenges Traditions in Melbourne
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage
UPDATE 2-Australia police search for two suspects in arson attack on Melbourne synagogue
Melbourne Synagogue Blaze Probed as Suspected Terror Attack
Melbourne Synagogue Arson: A Call for Unity Against Rising Antisemitism