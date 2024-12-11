Left Menu

Operation Avalite: Tackling Antisemitic Surge in Australia

The Australian federal police launched Operation Avalite to investigate increased antisemitic threats and violence since the Israel-Hamas conflict's escalation. Jewish leaders report unprecedented prejudice levels, mainly in Sydney and Melbourne. Several vandalism and arson cases have been linked to political motives, with suspects facing substantial prison sentences.

The Australian federal police have initiated Operation Avalite to address the rising wave of antisemitic threats and violence observed since the escalation of conflict between Israel and Hamas last year. Authorities are particularly concerned about incidents reported in Sydney and Melbourne, home to 85% of the nation's Jewish population.

Among notable cases is an incident on December 11 in Woollahra, an affluent Sydney suburb and a hub of Jewish life, where antisemitic graffiti was found, and a car was set ablaze. Similarly, an arson attack on December 6 at Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne has been labeled a terrorist act, with three suspects being sought by police.

These acts are part of a broader pattern of antisemitic behavior that includes vandalism against a Jewish lawmaker's office in Melbourne. Authorities continue their investigations, with suspects facing long-term imprisonment if convicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

