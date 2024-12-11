Goa Cash-for-Jobs Scandal: AAP Demands Judicial Inquiry Amid BJP Denial

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its demand for a judicial probe into the cash-for-jobs scam in Goa, arguing that an ongoing inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be ineffective.

Responding to the allegations, Goa BJP spokesperson Giriraj Pai Vernekar pointed out that the opposition had initially called for an ED investigation, which is now in progress. He stated that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had facilitated the first FIR in the case, reflecting the government's commitment to addressing the scandal.

With over 30 FIRs registered and more than 25 individuals arrested, the BJP maintains that no senior leaders are involved, while the AAP insists on a comprehensive judicial inquiry, asserting that some BJP functionaries were implicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)