Left Menu

Goa Cash-for-Jobs Scandal: AAP Demands Judicial Inquiry Amid BJP Denial

The Aam Aadmi Party has called for a judicial probe into the Goa cash-for-jobs scam, asserting that an ED inquiry won't yield results. The BJP claims the opposition demanded the ED investigation currently underway. Opposition targets CM Sawant, but BJP denies any senior leaders' involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:58 IST
Goa Cash-for-Jobs Scandal: AAP Demands Judicial Inquiry Amid BJP Denial
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its demand for a judicial probe into the cash-for-jobs scam in Goa, arguing that an ongoing inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be ineffective.

Responding to the allegations, Goa BJP spokesperson Giriraj Pai Vernekar pointed out that the opposition had initially called for an ED investigation, which is now in progress. He stated that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had facilitated the first FIR in the case, reflecting the government's commitment to addressing the scandal.

With over 30 FIRs registered and more than 25 individuals arrested, the BJP maintains that no senior leaders are involved, while the AAP insists on a comprehensive judicial inquiry, asserting that some BJP functionaries were implicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024