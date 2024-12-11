Uproar in Parbhani: Violent Protests Ignite Over Constitution Replica Vandalism
Protests erupted for a second day in Parbhani, Maharashtra, after a replica of the Indian Constitution was vandalized. Ambedkarite activists called for a bandh, escalating tensions and leading to the district collector's office being damaged. Police arrested one person as they struggled to control the situation.
For the second consecutive day, Parbhani city in central Maharashtra witnessed violent protests following the vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution. Police confirmed the escalating unrest, which was fueled by Ambedkarite activists' bandh call.
The incident, centered on the damage to a glass-encased replica near a statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar, saw the district collector's office attacked by protesters. Police apprehended a man but unrest persisted on Wednesday.
Amidst increasing tensions, pipes were set alight, prompting police to use tear gas. Hundreds gathered, causing damage before authorities restored order. The railway tracks were also blocked, indicating wide-scale agitation.
