Farmers' Determination: Dallewal's Protest Exposes Agricultural Grievances

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader from Punjab, continues his hunger strike at the Khanauri border, marking the 16th day of his protest. He demands a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, alongside various other farmer-centric issues.

On Wednesday, farmers held prayers at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, advocating for the success of their movement and Dallewal's health. Organized by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), the protest has seen participants camping at the borders since February 13.

Despite losing significant weight and experiencing fluctuating blood sugar levels, Dallewal continues to be monitored by doctors. Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has expressed willingness for dialogue, while Punjab minister Aman Arora urged immediate government intervention to understand and address the movement's gravity.

(With inputs from agencies.)