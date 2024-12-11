Left Menu

Farmers' Determination: Dallewal's Protest Exposes Agricultural Grievances

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a hunger strike for 16 days at the Khanauri border, demanding a legal guarantee on MSP for crops, among other issues. The protest, supported by various groups, has persisted despite government interventions and calls for dialogue from political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:37 IST
Farmer leader
Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader from Punjab, continues his hunger strike at the Khanauri border, marking the 16th day of his protest. He demands a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, alongside various other farmer-centric issues.

On Wednesday, farmers held prayers at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, advocating for the success of their movement and Dallewal's health. Organized by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), the protest has seen participants camping at the borders since February 13.

Despite losing significant weight and experiencing fluctuating blood sugar levels, Dallewal continues to be monitored by doctors. Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has expressed willingness for dialogue, while Punjab minister Aman Arora urged immediate government intervention to understand and address the movement's gravity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

