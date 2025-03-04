Left Menu

Tensions Mount: Punjab Farmers' Protests Clash with CM Mann's Stance

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ended a meeting with protesting farmers over their refusal to pause demonstrations. He defended his decision, citing economic strain due to ongoing protests. Farmers criticized his conduct, alleging anger during talks. Scheduled protests on March 5 remain a contentious issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:48 IST
Tensions Mount: Punjab Farmers' Protests Clash with CM Mann's Stance
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged meeting with protesting farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann abruptly ended discussions over their insistence on continuing demonstrations. Farmers accused Mann of anger and provocation during the talks in Chandigarh, with leader Balbir Singh Rajewal calling the outburst unprecedented.

Mann justified his decision, stressing the economic toll frequent protests such as 'rail roko' and 'sadak roko' impose on the state. He emphasized his duty to consider the well-being of 3.5 crore residents. Mann expressed willingness to act, asserting he wasn't intimidated by the farmers' stance.

Farmers, however, remain unswayed. They criticized Mann's conduct, describing it as unbefitting a Chief Minister, and plan to proceed with protests on March 5 as a memorandum of demands remains unresolved. They insisted on thorough discussions and warned against curtailing dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025