Tensions Mount: Punjab Farmers' Protests Clash with CM Mann's Stance

In a charged meeting with protesting farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann abruptly ended discussions over their insistence on continuing demonstrations. Farmers accused Mann of anger and provocation during the talks in Chandigarh, with leader Balbir Singh Rajewal calling the outburst unprecedented.

Mann justified his decision, stressing the economic toll frequent protests such as 'rail roko' and 'sadak roko' impose on the state. He emphasized his duty to consider the well-being of 3.5 crore residents. Mann expressed willingness to act, asserting he wasn't intimidated by the farmers' stance.

Farmers, however, remain unswayed. They criticized Mann's conduct, describing it as unbefitting a Chief Minister, and plan to proceed with protests on March 5 as a memorandum of demands remains unresolved. They insisted on thorough discussions and warned against curtailing dialogue.

