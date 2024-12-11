Kuki-Zo Legislators Demand Separate Administration and Development Funds
Ten Kuki-Zo legislators in Manipur have appealed to Prime Minister Modi for budgetary support for community development projects and raised demands for a separate Union territory. The MLAs highlighted discrimination faced by the Kuki-Zo community, urging swift political dialogue and criticizing the delay and complications surrounding the Suspension of Operations agreement.
Ten legislators from the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate budgetary resources for district development projects. They emphasized the need for a separate administration in the form of a Union territory to address the ongoing ethnic conflicts.
In their memorandum, the MLAs allege systemic discrimination by the state government, citing inadequate provision of essential supplies and life-saving drugs due to interference from radicalized groups in the Imphal Valley.
The legislators protested the stalled political dialogue over the Suspension of Operations agreement, accusing state authorities and Meitei civil groups of fostering division. They called on the central government to ensure interim planning and budget to support development in Kuki-Zo inhabited districts.
