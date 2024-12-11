Ladakh ALC Adjoining Areas Report Submitted for Reservation Decision

The Ladakh reservation report focusing on areas near the Actual Line of Control (ALC) for granting local residents benefits has been handed to Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Retired) B D Mishra.

Justice (Retired) Bansi Lal Bhat, who chairs the Reservation Commission, detailed these findings, emphasizing compliance with the J&K Reservation Act, 2004.

The report is pivotal in determining criteria for reservation under Ladakh administration, aiming to bolster recruitment standards and administrative efficiency.

