Facial Recognition Tech Cracks Rs 75 Lakh Loan Fraud Case

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have leveraged advanced Facial Recognition System (FRS) technology to unravel a fraudulent loan case amounting to Rs 75 lakh.

The operation led to the arrest of Pankaj Sachdeva and two accomplices, who duped financial institutions by using fabricated property documents and identification papers.

The investigation, initiated on a complaint by Bengaluru resident Harminder Kaur Anand, unfurled a network of deceit targeting vacant properties, culminating in the suspects' capture via innovative digital tracking.

(With inputs from agencies.)