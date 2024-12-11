Left Menu

Facial Recognition Tech Cracks Rs 75 Lakh Loan Fraud Case

The Delhi Police have solved a Rs 75 lakh loan fraud case using advanced Facial Recognition System (FRS). Three individuals, including Pankaj Sachdeva, were arrested for falsifying property documents to secure loans. The suspects were uncovered through FRS technology, unraveling their scheme involving fake identities and multiple financial accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:49 IST
Facial Recognition Tech Cracks Rs 75 Lakh Loan Fraud Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have leveraged advanced Facial Recognition System (FRS) technology to unravel a fraudulent loan case amounting to Rs 75 lakh.

The operation led to the arrest of Pankaj Sachdeva and two accomplices, who duped financial institutions by using fabricated property documents and identification papers.

The investigation, initiated on a complaint by Bengaluru resident Harminder Kaur Anand, unfurled a network of deceit targeting vacant properties, culminating in the suspects' capture via innovative digital tracking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024