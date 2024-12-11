Facial Recognition Tech Cracks Rs 75 Lakh Loan Fraud Case
The Delhi Police have solved a Rs 75 lakh loan fraud case using advanced Facial Recognition System (FRS). Three individuals, including Pankaj Sachdeva, were arrested for falsifying property documents to secure loans. The suspects were uncovered through FRS technology, unraveling their scheme involving fake identities and multiple financial accounts.
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have leveraged advanced Facial Recognition System (FRS) technology to unravel a fraudulent loan case amounting to Rs 75 lakh.
The operation led to the arrest of Pankaj Sachdeva and two accomplices, who duped financial institutions by using fabricated property documents and identification papers.
The investigation, initiated on a complaint by Bengaluru resident Harminder Kaur Anand, unfurled a network of deceit targeting vacant properties, culminating in the suspects' capture via innovative digital tracking.
