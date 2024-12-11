Former Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey Faces Extortion Case Scrutiny

In a significant development, former Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey appeared before authorities on Wednesday to provide his statement in connection with an extortion case in Thane. According to a crime branch official, Pandey spent three hours at the crime branch office located in the Wagle Estate area.

The extortion charges stem from a complaint filed by Mumbai businessman Sanjay Punamiya, alleging harassment by Pandey and others during 2021-2024. The complaint claims intimidation, extortion, and fabrication of documents against Punamiya and fellow businessmen.

The FIR lists serious charges such as extortion, criminal conspiracy, and other offenses under the IPC. Despite these allegations, no arrests have been made. This legal inquiry highlights ongoing concerns about misuse of power by top law enforcement officials.

