Left Menu

Army Uncovers Terrorist Cache in Reasi: Major Arms and Ammunition Seized

The Army unearthed a significant terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, seizing substantial arms and ammunition, including assault rifles, pistols, and grenades. The operation, led by Rashtriya Rifles, is ongoing in Mahore's forest area, with officials anticipating additional findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:23 IST
Army Uncovers Terrorist Cache in Reasi: Major Arms and Ammunition Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, the Army successfully dismantled a terrorist hideout in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition. Officials confirmed the operation's success.

The Rashtriya Rifles conducted the operation amidst the dense forests of Mahore, meticulously executing cordon and search procedures that led to the discovery of the concealed hideout.

Recovered items included an AK assault rifle with three magazines holding over 400 rounds, alongside two pistols, two magazines with 14 rounds, and four hand grenades. The operation is ongoing, with further details expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024