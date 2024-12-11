Army Uncovers Terrorist Cache in Reasi: Major Arms and Ammunition Seized

In a significant security operation, the Army successfully dismantled a terrorist hideout in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition. Officials confirmed the operation's success.

The Rashtriya Rifles conducted the operation amidst the dense forests of Mahore, meticulously executing cordon and search procedures that led to the discovery of the concealed hideout.

Recovered items included an AK assault rifle with three magazines holding over 400 rounds, alongside two pistols, two magazines with 14 rounds, and four hand grenades. The operation is ongoing, with further details expected soon.

