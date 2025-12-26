Terrorists wanted to disrupt communal harmony in the country through Baisaran Valley terror attack: Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:58 IST
