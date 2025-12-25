Left Menu

Kashmir's Christmas: Prayers, Peace, and Unity Amidst Diversity

In Kashmir, churches were adorned for Christmas celebrations marked by special prayers for peace and prosperity. Father John Paul led the largest gathering, emphasizing peace, employment, and unity among communities. Despite missing snowfall, the spirit was joyful, with calls for humanity and brotherhood amidst rising Artificial Intelligence influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:07 IST
Churches throughout Kashmir were beautifully decorated as Christians in the region celebrated Christmas on Thursday, offering fervent prayers for peace and prosperity.

The most significant congregation took place at the Holy Family Catholic Church on Maulana Azad Road, where the Christian community commemorated the birth of Jesus Christ with special prayers. Father John Paul, the church priest, highlighted the need for peace, calm, and increased employment opportunities in the region.

Although the snowfall was absent, Father Paul expressed gratitude for the pleasant weather and urged people to rekindle their humanity, brotherhood, and love, especially in an era dominated by Artificial Intelligence. He also encouraged unity across communities, emphasizing the shared goal of promoting the betterment of humanity.

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

