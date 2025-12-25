Kashmir's Christmas: Prayers, Peace, and Unity Amidst Diversity

Churches throughout Kashmir were beautifully decorated as Christians in the region celebrated Christmas on Thursday, offering fervent prayers for peace and prosperity.

The most significant congregation took place at the Holy Family Catholic Church on Maulana Azad Road, where the Christian community commemorated the birth of Jesus Christ with special prayers. Father John Paul, the church priest, highlighted the need for peace, calm, and increased employment opportunities in the region.

Although the snowfall was absent, Father Paul expressed gratitude for the pleasant weather and urged people to rekindle their humanity, brotherhood, and love, especially in an era dominated by Artificial Intelligence. He also encouraged unity across communities, emphasizing the shared goal of promoting the betterment of humanity.