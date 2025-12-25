Kashmir's Christmas: Prayers, Peace, and Unity Amidst Diversity
In Kashmir, churches were adorned for Christmas celebrations marked by special prayers for peace and prosperity. Father John Paul led the largest gathering, emphasizing peace, employment, and unity among communities. Despite missing snowfall, the spirit was joyful, with calls for humanity and brotherhood amidst rising Artificial Intelligence influence.
- Country:
- India
Churches throughout Kashmir were beautifully decorated as Christians in the region celebrated Christmas on Thursday, offering fervent prayers for peace and prosperity.
The most significant congregation took place at the Holy Family Catholic Church on Maulana Azad Road, where the Christian community commemorated the birth of Jesus Christ with special prayers. Father John Paul, the church priest, highlighted the need for peace, calm, and increased employment opportunities in the region.
Although the snowfall was absent, Father Paul expressed gratitude for the pleasant weather and urged people to rekindle their humanity, brotherhood, and love, especially in an era dominated by Artificial Intelligence. He also encouraged unity across communities, emphasizing the shared goal of promoting the betterment of humanity.
ALSO READ
India's AI Opportunity: Boosting Jobs and Economic Prosperity
Nepal Celebrates Christmas: Fostering Peace and Cultural Identity
Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit: Forging a Path to Economic Prosperity
Thailand and Cambodia's Tense Talks: A Border Peace Effort
Saudi Arabia Pushes for Peace Amid Yemen's Escalating Tensions