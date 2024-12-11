Left Menu

Tragic Fatalities in Gajapati District: A Community Mourns

A tragic accident in Odisha's Gajapati district resulted in four deaths and 28 injuries when a pickup van overturned. The incident occurred as residents traveled to a funeral ceremony. Investigations are ongoing, with some victims receiving treatment at local hospitals, including MKCG Medical College.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:53 IST
A tragic accident in Odisha's Gajapati district left four dead and 28 injured as a pickup van overturned in transit. The victims, mainly women, were on their way to a funeral ceremony.

The accident occurred at Chiting Ghat in the Mohana police jurisdiction. Initial reports suggest that the driver suddenly applied brakes, causing the vehicle to topple, though a thorough investigation is underway, according to Inspector-in-Charge Basant Kumar Sethi.

The deceased were identified as Basanti Bhuyan, Chandrma Bhuyan, Radha Kudumba, and Haribandhu Gamang. Two victims died en route to Chandragiri Community Health Centre while others succumbed to their injuries at MKCG Medical College. At least five individuals are critically injured, as reported by hospital sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

