EU Sanctions Target Russian Fleet and Chinese Drone Firms

In a significant move, European Union ambassadors have reached a consensus on the 15th package of sanctions against Russia, focusing sharply on the shadow tanker fleet and Chinese firms manufacturing drones for Moscow. According to diplomats, the Hungarian presidency has confirmed that these sanctions also aim at vessels from third countries involved in supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. Additional individuals and entities are expected to be added to the sanctions list.

Meanwhile, these sanctions will await approval from foreign ministers, scheduled for Monday. Insiders disclosed to Reuters that the package includes a provision granting a six-month extension to the Czech Republic for importing Russian oil-based products predominantly via Slovakia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her approval of the sanctions, particularly emphasizing action against Russia's shadow fleet on social media. The final sanction package, anticipated to target around 30 entities, over 50 individuals, and 45 tankers, is slated for adoption during an EU foreign ministers' meeting on Monday. Currently, 2,200 individuals and entities face travel bans and asset freezes across the 27-member bloc.

