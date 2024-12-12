Left Menu

EU Sanctions Target Russian Fleet and Chinese Drone Firms

The European Union has agreed on its 15th sanctions package against Russia, focusing on shadow tanker fleets and Chinese drone manufacturers supplying Moscow. The measures include prohibiting vessels from supporting Russia's war efforts in Ukraine and extending oil import exceptions for the Czech Republic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 00:07 IST
EU Sanctions Target Russian Fleet and Chinese Drone Firms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, European Union ambassadors have reached a consensus on the 15th package of sanctions against Russia, focusing sharply on the shadow tanker fleet and Chinese firms manufacturing drones for Moscow. According to diplomats, the Hungarian presidency has confirmed that these sanctions also aim at vessels from third countries involved in supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. Additional individuals and entities are expected to be added to the sanctions list.

Meanwhile, these sanctions will await approval from foreign ministers, scheduled for Monday. Insiders disclosed to Reuters that the package includes a provision granting a six-month extension to the Czech Republic for importing Russian oil-based products predominantly via Slovakia.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her approval of the sanctions, particularly emphasizing action against Russia's shadow fleet on social media. The final sanction package, anticipated to target around 30 entities, over 50 individuals, and 45 tankers, is slated for adoption during an EU foreign ministers' meeting on Monday. Currently, 2,200 individuals and entities face travel bans and asset freezes across the 27-member bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024