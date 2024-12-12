Syrian Rebel Leader Vows Reforms After Toppling Assad Regime

In a sweeping move, Syrian rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, recognized as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, announced plans to dismantle the security apparatus of the deposed Assad regime. His forces, known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, made headlines after overthrowing 50 years of Assad family rule.

The rebel group has installed a transitional government in Syria's northwest, promising an amnesty for military conscripts. Sharaa also declared the infamous prisons of the Assad regime, which held thousands, would be closed. Families are flocking there in search of their missing loved ones.

In a press statement to Reuters, Sharaa assured his commitment to tracking possible chemical weapons stockpiles, coordinating with international agencies to secure them, and forming a government led by technocrats set to rule until March 2025.

