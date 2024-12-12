Syrian Rebel Leader Vows Reforms After Toppling Assad Regime
Syrian rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has pledged to dissolve the security forces of Bashar al-Assad's toppled regime. His forces have established a transitional government in northwest Syria. Sharaa promised an amnesty for military conscripts and is monitoring chemical weapons depots.
In a sweeping move, Syrian rebel leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, recognized as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, announced plans to dismantle the security apparatus of the deposed Assad regime. His forces, known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, made headlines after overthrowing 50 years of Assad family rule.
The rebel group has installed a transitional government in Syria's northwest, promising an amnesty for military conscripts. Sharaa also declared the infamous prisons of the Assad regime, which held thousands, would be closed. Families are flocking there in search of their missing loved ones.
In a press statement to Reuters, Sharaa assured his commitment to tracking possible chemical weapons stockpiles, coordinating with international agencies to secure them, and forming a government led by technocrats set to rule until March 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
