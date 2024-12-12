Son Turns in Father's Bullet-Riddled Body: A Murder Case in Upstate New York

In a shocking development from upstate New York, a man has been charged with murder following an attempt to deliver his father's bullet-ridden corpse to a local sheriff's office. The accused, Richard Fluegel Jr., aged 30, contacted law enforcement late Monday night to report that he had a body to turn in at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office located in Geneseo, according to Sheriff Thomas Dougherty.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered Richard Fluegel Sr., aged 60, deceased with multiple gunshot wounds in his son's car. The elder Fluegel had been reported missing the previous Sunday. Initially arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence, Fluegel Jr. now faces charges of murder and criminal firearm use. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Tuesday night and is currently held without bail, awaiting his next court appearance scheduled for December 16th.

As the investigation continues, details surrounding the timing and method of the alleged murder remain scarce. No attorney has been publicly identified for Fluegel Jr., and the district attorney's office has not commented on legal representation. Sheriff Dougherty reassured residents that despite this unprecedented event, Livingston County remains a safe community. "This isn't something we experience—a person arriving wanting to turn in a deceased body," he remarked at a news conference.

