Italy Challenges Meta Over WhatsApp AI Chatbot Restrictions
Italy's antitrust authority has ordered Meta Platforms to halt terms that may exclude rival AI chatbots from WhatsApp. The investigation, which began in July, is part of a broader EU effort to regulate Big Tech. Meta disputes the decision and plans to appeal.
Italy's antitrust authority has instructed Meta Platforms to suspend certain contractual terms that could potentially lead to the exclusion of rival AI chatbots from WhatsApp. The investigation into Meta, initiated by Italian regulators, aims to address potential abuses of a dominant market position by the U.S. technology giant.
Meta's spokesperson criticized the Italian authority's decision as being fundamentally flawed, noting that the integration of AI chatbots puts pressure on WhatsApp's systems. The spokesperson affirmed that Meta intends to appeal the decision.
The Italian regulatory action represents a continuation of European Union efforts to regulate the growing influence of Big Tech in Europe. In parallel, EU antitrust regulators are conducting their own investigations into similar allegations against Meta, coordinating with the European Commission to ensure effective oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
