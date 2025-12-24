Left Menu

Congress' Firm Stance: Upholding Alliances and Marathi Identity Amidst Political Shifts

Vijay Wadettiwar reiterates Congress' commitment to the Mahavikas Aghadi and INDIA bloc, despite welcoming the Thackeray brothers’ collaboration. He emphasizes Congress' independent success in local elections and underscores the importance of protecting Marathi identity amidst claims of external influence. Talks with VBA are ongoing for future alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:24 IST
Congress' Firm Stance: Upholding Alliances and Marathi Identity Amidst Political Shifts
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar addressing media in Nagpur on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar emphasized the party's unwavering commitment to the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) and the INDIA bloc on Wednesday, as he endorsed the potential political alliance between the Thackeray brothers in Mumbai. "When united at the family level for elections, we congratulate and wish them success," he noted, dispelling any notion of discord.

At a press conference in Nagpur, Wadettiwar made it clear that Congress has historically opposed alignment with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), maintaining its alliances with Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP. By emerging as the single largest party in recent municipal council elections without forming alliances, Wadettiwar said Congress reflects the grassroots' confidence in its capabilities.

Highlighting concerns over the encroachment on Marathi identity, particularly in Mumbai, Wadettiwar accused external forces of systematically weakening the city. He echoed Uddhav Thackeray's remarks, stressing the importance of standing firm to protect the rights and pride of Marathi people. He dismissed any notion of strain within the MVA by clarifying that local body elections should not be linked with larger parliamentary or assembly alliances.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025