Congress' Firm Stance: Upholding Alliances and Marathi Identity Amidst Political Shifts

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar emphasized the party's unwavering commitment to the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) and the INDIA bloc on Wednesday, as he endorsed the potential political alliance between the Thackeray brothers in Mumbai. "When united at the family level for elections, we congratulate and wish them success," he noted, dispelling any notion of discord.

At a press conference in Nagpur, Wadettiwar made it clear that Congress has historically opposed alignment with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), maintaining its alliances with Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP. By emerging as the single largest party in recent municipal council elections without forming alliances, Wadettiwar said Congress reflects the grassroots' confidence in its capabilities.

Highlighting concerns over the encroachment on Marathi identity, particularly in Mumbai, Wadettiwar accused external forces of systematically weakening the city. He echoed Uddhav Thackeray's remarks, stressing the importance of standing firm to protect the rights and pride of Marathi people. He dismissed any notion of strain within the MVA by clarifying that local body elections should not be linked with larger parliamentary or assembly alliances.