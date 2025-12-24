Tragic Loss: JCO Subedar Surjeet Singh's Last Stand
A Junior Commissioned Officer, Subedar Surjeet Singh, died in a firing incident at a military camp in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident, which is under investigation, has been cleared of any terror involvement. The Army paid tribute, offering support to Singh's family.
A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) from the Army tragically lost his life in a firing incident at a military camp in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to a defence spokesperson.
The unfortunate event unfolded late on Tuesday night and is currently being rigorously investigated, with terrorism ruled out as a factor.
Subedar Surjeet Singh, identified as the deceased officer by the Army's Rising Star Corps, received heartfelt tributes for his service, amid pledges of unwavering support for his grieving family.
