Tragic Loss: JCO Subedar Surjeet Singh's Last Stand

A Junior Commissioned Officer, Subedar Surjeet Singh, died in a firing incident at a military camp in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident, which is under investigation, has been cleared of any terror involvement. The Army paid tribute, offering support to Singh's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:24 IST
A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) from the Army tragically lost his life in a firing incident at a military camp in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to a defence spokesperson.

The unfortunate event unfolded late on Tuesday night and is currently being rigorously investigated, with terrorism ruled out as a factor.

Subedar Surjeet Singh, identified as the deceased officer by the Army's Rising Star Corps, received heartfelt tributes for his service, amid pledges of unwavering support for his grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

