Russian troops have intensified their offensive near the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, capturing or demolishing several Ukrainian positions, according to Kyiv's military reports. This comes as Moscow continues its push towards the strategic logistics hub, home to Ukraine's unique coking mine.

Amidst the prolonged skirmishes, two Ukrainian positions were obliterated, and one was overtaken, as stated by military spokesperson Nazar Voloshyn. The capture of Pokrovsk could lead to a significant setback for Kyiv, given the city's strategic importance to Ukraine's military operations and its domestic coking coal supply.

Ukraine's leading military official, Oleksandr Syrskyi, emphasized the fierce nature of the confrontations, calling for unconventional tactics to bolster the nation's defenses. Concurrently, both Russia and Ukraine are considering the potential for peace negotiations—a situation complicated by the upcoming U.S. presidential transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)