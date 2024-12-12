Left Menu

Foreign powers should not take advantage of fissures in Syrian society: Singapore

We hope they can return safely to their homes when peace is restored, the ministry said.Given the current volatile situation, Singaporeans should avoid travelling to or remaining in Syria, the ministry advised, adding that Singapore has no diplomatic representation in Syria, which constrains its ability to extend consular assistance in an emergency.Syrian rebels have seized control of Damabus since last Sunday, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee and ending his familys decades of rule after more than 13 years of civil war.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 12-12-2024 05:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 05:40 IST
Foreign powers should not take advantage of fissures in Syrian society: Singapore
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's foreign ministry has said international powers should not take advantage of the fissures in Syrian society to pursue their own strategic objectives.

''All parties must ensure the safety and well-being of Syrian civilians who have already suffered so much,'' the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that Singapore is closely monitoring developments in Syria.

The complex situation in Syria can only be resolved definitively through an inclusive, Syrian-led political process as affirmed in the UN Security Council Resolution 2254. Any meaningful political solution must respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Syria, it said.

Since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011, more than 3,00,000 Syrians have been killed and more than 13 million have been displaced with many seeking refuge in other countries. ''We hope they can return safely to their homes when peace is restored,'' the ministry said.

Given the current volatile situation, Singaporeans should avoid travelling to or remaining in Syria, the ministry advised, adding that Singapore has no diplomatic representation in Syria, which constrains its ability to extend consular assistance in an emergency.

Syrian rebels have seized control of Damabus since last Sunday, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee and ending his family's decades of rule after more than 13 years of civil war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024