Pentagon chief urges 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2024 07:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 07:00 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz that it was important for the United States and Israel to be in close consultation over events unfolding in Syria, the Pentagon said on Wednesday after their call.

"Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of close consultation between the United States and Israel on events in Syria," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Austin told Katz Washington was monitoring developments in Syria and that it backed a peaceful, inclusive political transition, according to the Pentagon.

