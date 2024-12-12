Left Menu

Australia and PNG's Rugby League Partnership: A Boost for Sports Diplomacy

Australia will support Papua New Guinea with A$600 million over ten years to establish a national rugby league team, aligning with Australia's security efforts in the Pacific. The funding includes A$290 million for the franchise and A$250 million for player development, enhancing PNG's presence in Australia's NRL by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 10:36 IST
Australia and PNG's Rugby League Partnership: A Boost for Sports Diplomacy
Scotland Rugby Team Image Credit:

Australia is set to provide Papua New Guinea (PNG) with a substantial support package of A$600 million over a decade, aimed at facilitating the establishment of a national rugby league team in PNG. This initiative is part of a broader strategic alignment with Australia's security interests in the Pacific region.

At a joint press conference in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the significance of this collaboration, noting the sport's national importance to PNG. The rugby league funding agreement was concurrently negotiated with a A$200 million security pact to expand PNG's police force and court system.

The plan, described as a 'vehicle for diplomacy' by Australia’s Minister for the Pacific, reflects a strategic blend of soft and hard power to reinforce Australia's diplomatic influence, especially in the context of growing regional competition, notably from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024