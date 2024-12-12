Australia and PNG's Rugby League Partnership: A Boost for Sports Diplomacy

Australia is set to provide Papua New Guinea (PNG) with a substantial support package of A$600 million over a decade, aimed at facilitating the establishment of a national rugby league team in PNG. This initiative is part of a broader strategic alignment with Australia's security interests in the Pacific region.

At a joint press conference in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the significance of this collaboration, noting the sport's national importance to PNG. The rugby league funding agreement was concurrently negotiated with a A$200 million security pact to expand PNG's police force and court system.

The plan, described as a 'vehicle for diplomacy' by Australia’s Minister for the Pacific, reflects a strategic blend of soft and hard power to reinforce Australia's diplomatic influence, especially in the context of growing regional competition, notably from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)