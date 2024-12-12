Senior Advocate Vrinda Grover Withdraws from High-Profile Rape-Murder Case
Senior advocate Vrinda Grover has withdrawn from representing the family of a rape-murder victim from R G Kar Medical College. Despite providing pro bono services, Grover cited intervening factors as the reason for her withdrawal. The case has been transferred to the CBI for investigation.
Senior advocate Vrinda Grover has ceased to represent the family of the R G Kar Medical College rape-murder victim, sources disclosed on Thursday.
The trial court handling the case has been informed of this development, officials confirmed, noting that legal counsel is officially released from the matter.
Grover's withdrawal from the proceedings is attributed to unspecified intervening factors, ending her pro bono assistance to the family, whose daughter's case is now under CBI investigation following a post-mortem revealing rape and murder.
