Senior Advocate Vrinda Grover Withdraws from High-Profile Rape-Murder Case

Senior advocate Vrinda Grover has withdrawn from representing the family of a rape-murder victim from R G Kar Medical College. Despite providing pro bono services, Grover cited intervening factors as the reason for her withdrawal. The case has been transferred to the CBI for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 11:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior advocate Vrinda Grover has ceased to represent the family of the R G Kar Medical College rape-murder victim, sources disclosed on Thursday.

The trial court handling the case has been informed of this development, officials confirmed, noting that legal counsel is officially released from the matter.

Grover's withdrawal from the proceedings is attributed to unspecified intervening factors, ending her pro bono assistance to the family, whose daughter's case is now under CBI investigation following a post-mortem revealing rape and murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

